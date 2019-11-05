Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $32,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $1,926,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $7,060,600 in the last ninety days. 27.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

