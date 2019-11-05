Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Quanta Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $42.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.86.

NYSE PWR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,805. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crow Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 146,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

