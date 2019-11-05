QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $542,091.00 and approximately $574,640.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00221456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.01434702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028844 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119527 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

