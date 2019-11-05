Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Downgraded by TheStreet

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $244.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $18.01.

In other news, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $53,072.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

