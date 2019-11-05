Qorvo’s (QRVO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,990.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $148,717.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,808.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

