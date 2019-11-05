Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QRVO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.78.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $101.51 on Friday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $34,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,228,596.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,712,792.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

