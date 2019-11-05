Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $98.00 at Raymond James

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.30. 3,132,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,851. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $101.93.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,990.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $148,717.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,808.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,776. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Qorvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

