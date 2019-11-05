Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $80.00 at Bank of America

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.78.

QRVO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. Qorvo has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $101.93.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $34,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,228,596.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,002 shares in the company, valued at $13,712,792.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,771,000 after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 61.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 300,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

