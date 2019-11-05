Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QRVO. DA Davidson raised Qorvo from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.78.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $101.30. 3,132,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,850. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $148,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $34,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,101.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Qorvo by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 197,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Qorvo by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.