Qbao (QBT) Price Hits $0.0083

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $542,050.00 and approximately $2,702.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Allcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000567 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

