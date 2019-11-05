Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for WPX Energy Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for WPX Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.84.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $794,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 45.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

