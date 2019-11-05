Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LIND. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $19.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $781.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 92,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,711,795.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,522,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,311,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,221 shares of company stock worth $4,381,568. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 129,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

