Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $76.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

