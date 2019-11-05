Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Banner’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

BANR stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,699,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Banner by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Banner by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Banner by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $27,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $110,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $168,078. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

