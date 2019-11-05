Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for PerkinElmer, Inc. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $87.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 33,237.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 793,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,439,000 after buying an additional 791,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after buying an additional 721,797 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,019.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 521,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after buying an additional 474,741 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 70.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 900,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,773,000 after buying an additional 372,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 164.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 503,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after purchasing an additional 312,857 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.