Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Viavi Solutions Inc Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.77 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,589,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,793,000 after purchasing an additional 288,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 38.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,442,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,779,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 507,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,693,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 52.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,246,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $102,906.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $643,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $45,408.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,777.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,009 shares of company stock valued at $794,569. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

