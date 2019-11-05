Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for AXT Inc Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXT in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.04 on Monday. AXT has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $125.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

