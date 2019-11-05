Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Issued By Wedbush

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Polaris Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of PII stock opened at $100.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $104.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

