PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $119.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $117.00 price objective on PVH and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PVH from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.95.

NYSE PVH opened at $93.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86. PVH has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emanuel Chirico bought 133,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Nasella bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.37 per share, with a total value of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of PVH by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

