PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHM. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.65.
Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,094. PulteGroup has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59.
In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
