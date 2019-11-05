PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHM. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.65.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,094. PulteGroup has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.