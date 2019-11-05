PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PTC. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Griffin Securities cut PTC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.80.

PTC opened at $70.76 on Monday. PTC has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $102.47. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PTC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $54,356.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,693 shares of company stock valued at $113,084. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after acquiring an additional 751,495 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in PTC by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,995,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,124,000 after acquiring an additional 530,204 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in PTC by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,665,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,538,000 after acquiring an additional 173,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 631.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,423 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,250,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,279,000 after acquiring an additional 576,967 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

