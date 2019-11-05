Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,351,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,065,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.95. Prothena has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 10,435.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

