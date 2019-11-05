Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. 9,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,923. The stock has a market cap of $365.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of ($8.19) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.50% and a negative net margin of 209.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VHCP Management III LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,072,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 263,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 743,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.