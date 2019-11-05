ProShares UltraPro Short Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINZ) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.88, approximately 5,821 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 11,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Financial Select Sector stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.96% of ProShares UltraPro Short Financial Select Sector as of its most recent SEC filing.

