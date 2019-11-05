Propy (PRO) Market Cap Reaches $4.82 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Propy has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $100,244.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Huobi, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00220781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.01476233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028642 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Propy

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,923,586 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Bittrex, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

