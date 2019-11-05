Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total transaction of $320,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $938,203.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $2,614,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,439,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,544 shares of company stock worth $8,861,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.42. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.