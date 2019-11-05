PRiVCY (PRIV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $67.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRiVCY has a market cap of $55,758.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037843 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00070647 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

