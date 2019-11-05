Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Trading 1.2% Higher

Prime Meridian Holding Co (OTCMKTS:PMHG) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50, 155 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.29%.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

