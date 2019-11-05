Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.21.

PVG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 2,938,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 116.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

