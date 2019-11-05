Premier Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.9% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 97,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.72. The stock had a trading volume of 85,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,167. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

