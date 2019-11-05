Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 236,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $208.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,229. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $202.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.