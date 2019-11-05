Premier Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Xylem comprises approximately 3.0% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 116.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1,530.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 500.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.27. 814,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,189. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

