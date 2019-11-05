Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,305,000 shares of company stock worth $26,061,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,550,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,473,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

