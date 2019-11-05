Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 461.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 102,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.18.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.