PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) CEO William H. Spence Sells 388,000 Shares of Stock

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $13,025,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
William H. Spence also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 22nd, William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of PPL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00.
Shares of PPL opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
