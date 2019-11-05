PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) CEO William H. Spence Sells 388,000 Shares of Stock

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $13,025,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William H. Spence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PPL alerts:

On Tuesday, October 22nd, William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of PPL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00.

Shares of PPL opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.