PowerFleet (PWFL) versus The Competition Critical Review

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PowerFleet to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PowerFleet and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -27.09 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.74 million -22.28

PowerFleet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -5.62% 66.54% -2.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PowerFleet and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 118 423 751 72 2.57

PowerFleet currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.34%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.89%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s peers have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PowerFleet peers beat PowerFleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About PowerFleet

