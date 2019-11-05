Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Power Metals Corp (CVE:PWM) traded down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 112,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Case Lake property located in north east Ontario. It also has agreements to acquire lithium brine permit portfolios, including Drumheller and Peace River, and Leduc Lithium Property located in Alberta; and the Separation Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties located in northwestern Ontario, as well as agreement to explore and develop lithium brines in Paradox Basin project.

