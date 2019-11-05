Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $134,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $455.85 million, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.18. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.31 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POWL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Bonnie V. Hancock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,300 shares in the company, valued at $655,497. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

