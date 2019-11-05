Poplar Forest Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 752.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
PGR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.32. 117,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $84.96.
In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $3,005,735. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
Read More: Most Volatile Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.