Poplar Forest Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 752.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.32. 117,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.83%. Progressive’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $3,005,735. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

