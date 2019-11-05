Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $32.54 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,051 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises approximately 2.5% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $32,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Devon Energy by 252.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 8,782.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,515 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 364.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,751 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $48,600,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,823,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.13. 439,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,409,727. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

