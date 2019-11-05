Poplar Forest Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,371 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 4.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

T traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,240,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,947,990. The company has a market cap of $285.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

