POPCHAIN One Day Volume Reaches $203.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, GDAC, Bilaxy and CoinBene. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $203.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bilaxy, Bit-Z, CoinBene and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

