PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNM. UBS Group raised their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.86.

PNM Resources stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. 339,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,119. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

