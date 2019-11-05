PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.20.

PNC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.03. 1,381,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average is $136.10. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $152.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,633,042.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

