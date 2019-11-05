Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $383-423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.15 million.Plantronics also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.94-3.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $61.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of PLT stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,955. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $447.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

