Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAA. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

PAA opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

