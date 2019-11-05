PKG Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $19,767.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One PKG Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. PKG Token has a total market cap of $123,451.00 and $19,767.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PKG Token has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00220796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.01483238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. The official website for PKG Token is pkgtoken.io . PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Token Trading

PKG Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.