PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $781,885.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,370.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.01 or 0.03136873 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00681382 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018487 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000503 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,735,518 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

