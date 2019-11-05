Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) by 78.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pivotal Software were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Pivotal Software by 2,407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 808,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 776,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pivotal Software by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,435 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pivotal Software by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 48,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,937.50. Also, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $306,903.58. Insiders have sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $676,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pivotal Software stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. Pivotal Software has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

