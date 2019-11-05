Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on LivaNova PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for LivaNova in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $71.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in LivaNova by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $162,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $561,015 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

