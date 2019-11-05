Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on LivaNova PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for LivaNova in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $71.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.18.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in LivaNova by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $162,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $561,015 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
